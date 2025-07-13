Deeside politician Jack Sargeant welcomes new £1 bus travel scheme for young people

Alyn and Deeside’s representative in the Senedd, Jack Sargeant MS has welcomed the Welsh Labour Government’s plan to introduce £1 bus fares for 16 to 21-year-olds across Wales from September.

The scheme will offer cheaper bus travel for young people, with single tickets costing just £1 and unlimited daily travel passes priced at £3. The offer will run for one year on participating bus services.

From November, the scheme will extend to 5 to 15-year-olds, while current reduced fares will remain in place until then.

Sixteen to 21-year-olds who do not already have a free mytravelpass will be able to apply for one from 21 July.

Jack Sargeant said: “When I speak to young people in Deeside, cheaper travel is often raised. Today’s announcement will make a real difference.

“Reducing the cost of travel for young people is about making it easier to access education, employment and training as well as giving them the freedom to meet friends and socialise.

“I would encourage everyone eligible to find out more and sign up for a free mytravelpass.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said at the launch event at Newport Bus Station: “Cutting the cost of travel for young people and providing better transport for all is one of our top priorities. We are delivering our promises to young people across Wales.

“This investment will make a real difference to communities all over Wales, but especially in rural areas.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, added: “I am delighted to be launching a scheme that offers affordable bus travel for young people to help them access education, training, employment, and leisure, as well as supporting our efforts to encourage more people to use public transport, reduce carbon emissions and tackle poverty.

“As we approach the summer holidays, I want to encourage all those who haven’t signed up for a free mytravelpass to do so from 21 July, so they can take advantage of £1 bus fares from 1 September.

“I’m also pleased we will be able to extend the scheme to five to 15-year-olds from November.”

The Welsh Government is providing £15 million over the financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27 to support £1 bus fares for 16 to 21-year-olds as part of a budget deal with Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds.

An additional £7 million will fund the extension of the scheme to 5 to 15-year-olds from 3 November.

Residents in Deeside can find out more and apply for a mytravelpass at mytravelpass.tfw.wales.

