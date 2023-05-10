Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th May 2023

Deeside nursery nominated for national childcare award following first-class inspection

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A beloved day nursery has been nominated for one of the country’s top childcare awards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Toybox Children’s Nursery – based at Coleg Cambria Deeside – has been shortlisted in the Setting of the Year category at the upcoming Early Years Wales Awards, to be held in Cardiff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The news comes after Toybox received an outstanding report from Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), which deemed it ‘Excellent’ rating in four categories – Wellbeing, Care and Development, Leadership and Management, and Environment – and no recommendations were given as standards are so high. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Caring for more than 90 children, Toybox Nursery Manager Ann Johnson and her 35-strong team recently had other developments on-site, including the opening of a revamped outdoor play area with new fencing, wooden furniture, and equipment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have had an incredibly positive start to the year and this latest nomination is testament to that,” said Ann, who has worked at the nursery for more than 30 years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are honoured and so thankful for the support we’ve received, to even be considered for the award considering how many childcare settings there are across Wales is a huge privilege. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Whatever the result, we have an exciting year ahead and will continue to improve, setting even higher standards for our children, their parents and the community.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Setting of the Year prize (for 20+ children) is for a setting or childminder business that “employs staff driven by their passion for early years children and quality childcare” and one that “holds staff in the highest regard and has excellent links with parents, external partners and the local community”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visit Toybox Children’s Nursery Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ToyboxNurseryDeeside or call 01978 267159 for more information. Alternatively, email toybox@cambria.ac.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

