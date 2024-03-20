Deeside Leisure Centre to host thrilling MMA spectacle later this month

One of the most eagerly awaited Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) events in the UK is making its return to Deeside this month.

The Almighty Fighting Championship (AFC), renowned for its high-calibre combat shows in major UK cities like Liverpool, Leeds, and Newcastle, returns to one of its favourite venues, Deeside Leisure Centre, for its upcoming event on 30 March, which is anticipated to be a sell-out

Pro fighter Dave Jones, 36, runs Unit One MMA in Shotton and is set to take on Ashley Walters in a hotly anticipated pro bantamweight bout which has already had to be rearranged on a previous occasion.

“I’m feeling great,” Dave said. “I’ve had a few bad injuries leading up to this so it’s been nice to actually be able to train so I’m looking forward to another great local Almighty show.

“I see the fight being a close one. He’s a tough lad – long, adept in all areas. I think I have certain advantages in some places and him in others. Full credit and thanks to him for rescheduling this bout. It was set for last year when I hurt my knee and he couldn’t have been nicer about it. The new date was set and we finally get to do it.”

When asked what it’s like fighting to a home crowd, Dave admits fighting in Deeside has made him see things differently.

“I used to prefer fighting in enemy territory and getting booed,” Dave laughs. “But the times that I have fought locally have changed my mind about that. We’re the closest gym to the venue and we always get decent support.”

Though buzzing for the bout, Dave admits balancing such a high octane sport with work can be tricky at times.

He said: “Coaching, running a gym and finding time to train is hard work! Plus I turn 37 two days before the fight – I know fighting doesn’t last forever so occasions like these are even more important.”

MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with organisations such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), in the United States, and Cage Warriors in the UK, paving the way for up-and-coming organisations such as AFC to be a starting point for young fighters kicking-off their MMA journey.

AFC founder, Ray Thompson, said: “We are very excited to bring the show back to Deeside this month.

“We offer young fighters the opportunity to begin their journey to see if they can become the next Leon Edwards or Tom Aspinall.”

The world of MMA has changed a lot since Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Royce Gracie won the first UFC title in the early 1990s. Over the years the sport has emerged as a genuine competitor to the more mainstream industries such as boxing.

Ray said: “MMA is the purest form of combat there is – with a lot of potential for explosive fights and knockouts through striking styles such as boxing and kickboxing, to more technical finishes to fights, with on-the-ground styles like wrestling and Jui Jitsu which can lead to submissions.

“Spectators get to see such a variety of styles combined, giving it an excitement you don’t get from other combat sports.”

Discussing the venue, Ray added: “Deeside is ideal as a venue as MMA is so popular across this region with dozens of gyms able to get fighters here to compete.

“The crowd is always electric and help create an amazing atmosphere, and that’s why we keep coming back.This is an event fight fans will not want to miss.”

The event will take place on 30 March. Doors open at 3pm with the first fight being at 3.30pm.

Tickets prices start at £40 and can be purchased via the fighters themselves or online at mmaticketsuk.com.