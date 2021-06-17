Deeside Leisure Centre mass vaccination centre to remain in place until March 2022

The Mass Vaccination Centre at Deeside Leisure Centre will continue until March 2022 in support of the COVID-19 vaccination booster programme.

Last week Deeside.com revealed the vaccination centre was to be retained for winter booster programme.

The vaccination centre is currently based within the ice rink area of the leisure centre, and the remainder of the site will have a phased reopening for the sports and community facilities during late summer.

The leisure centre first supported the effort against COVID-19 last year when Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board established it as Ysbyty Enfys Deeside, one of the three temporary Rainbow Hospitals in North Wales, which closed in March 2021.

The leisure centre, run by Aura on behalf of Flintshire County Council, was later identified as a site to become a Mass Vaccination Centre for North East Wales and has since administered over 85,000 jabs.

Gill Harris, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “We would like to thank all partners involved in ensuring the vaccination programme can continue within this facility, as well as all the Aura team, staff and customers for being so patient and supportive during this time. ”

“We remain extremely grateful to Aura and Flintshire County Council for their continued efforts as part of regional pandemic prevention planning. ”

“Vaccinations has become especially important in light of the emergence and continued spread of the delta variant of coronavirus, which is thought to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the previously dominant alpha variant, and it now accounts for over 90 per cent of new positive coronavirus cases in North Wales. ”

“It’s now easier than ever for people to book their first and second dose vaccine appointments at a convenient date, time and location through the online booking service on our website.”

“Owing to the threat posed by the delta variant, we’ve brought forward the second dose interval for the Pfizer vaccine to eight weeks. ”

“Having both doses of the COVID vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones, and the best way for us to return to normal life.”

Colin Everett, Chief Executive of Flintshire County Council, said: “Whilst we fully appreciate that the operators and customers of our ice rink will have a second winter without their cherished facility, and that there will be great disappointment, we must continue to play our part in the regional vaccination programme which is the top priority for public health.”

A spokesperson for Aura said: “Whilst the continued unavailability of the ice rink is disappointing we understand the requirements of the vaccination programme and remain supportive of the bigger picture which aims to protect public health.”

“We are looking forward to the phased reopening of all other facilities at Deeside in the coming weeks and to welcoming back our loyal returning customers. We also look forward to the return of the ice rink in due course.”