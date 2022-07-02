Deeside Dragons ice hockey club back with a bang after tough few years

Members of an ice hockey club are getting their skates on ready to take on a new season after a tough few years.

Deeside Dragons have been prevented from playing due to Deeside Ice Rink being used as a Rainbow Hospital and then as a vaccination centre during the Coronavirus pandemic.

After confirmation that the rink will be back in place this year, the club is now bouncing back having been accepted into the National Ice Hockey League’s Division One North.

The Dragons have also announced a new coaching team led by none other than Mike Clancy, head coach of the gold medal-winning GB women’s team. He will be joined by Dave Clancy, another GB coach, Matt Compton and Marc Lovell. All four are local lads who have played for Deeside in the past.

The club has its first title sponsor in Aspray Chester, and its latest official signing of the season is Petr Valusiak. He most recently played for the Blackburn Hawks where he recorded 24 goals and 56 points in 27 games. Also recently signed are Matt Wainwright and James Parsons.

“Asprey Chester Deeside Dragons have shown such forbearance during the fight against Coronavirus,” said Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami.

“The pandemic and the temporary loss of the rink has had a massive impact on the club, but it hasn’t held them down. Their plans for the coming season are nothing short of inspirational and I’ll be supporting them in any way I can.

“I’d urge local sponsors and audiences to get behind the club too.”

Marketing Manager Mikey Rowe said: “Aspray Chester Deeside Dragons ice hockey club is very grateful for the support shown by Mark, Cllr David Evans, and Jack Sargeant MS when the club reached out for support as we started to prepare to bring ice hockey back to Deeside this autumn.

“We are currently actively looking for sponsors for the club and can tailor sponsorship packages to suit any business. If you are a business owner and would like to get your brand UK-wide exposure and support our not-for-profit club at the same time you can contact the club by emailing BeMore@DragonsIHC.com and one of our volunteers will be in touch.”

The fixture schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released, so fans should keep an eye on the club’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for the latest news.