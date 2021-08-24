Deeside college jobs boost as demand rises for admin workers

Coleg Cambria is attracting more students to business administration as demand in the sector continues to rise.

In the last 12 months, the college’s Deeside Job Shop has posted more than 50 administrative roles and apprenticeships with companies and public sector organisations across North Wales.

And with a new study by analysis site Adzuna and the Institute for Employment Studies revealing vacancies are at their highest levels since records began – with administration in the top five industries experiencing high search volumes – there is a huge shortfall in candidates to fill the void.

Suzanne Barnes, Curriculum Director at Deeside, says their new-look Level 2 Business qualification could help alleviate that pressure.

“There is definitely demand out there, we just need more people to join the course and capitalise on these opportunities,” said Suzanne.

“The employers advertising the positions with us want to encourage and attract our learners because they will be job-ready on completing the qualification; the skills they acquire during this one-year programme match with their requirements so it’s a win-win for them.”

She added: “This is an example of a course where you can see a career path from the onset, and that is attractive to people of all ages, especially given the flexible nature of the modules.

“Completing this course also offers the opportunity to progress on to the Level 3 Business Administration qualification, to further improve skills and knowledge prior to gaining employment.”

“It’s ideal for people returning to work after having children, anyone looking to change roles, school leavers and with so many people reflecting on their careers following the challenges of the pandemic, it’s definitely something to consider.”

Earlier this year, a report by specialist recruiter Robert Half demonstrated the need for ‘hybrid skilled’ workers who possess both technical knowledge and softer, ‘people-focused’ skills is growing rapidly.

With hybrid workforces (where some employees work remotely and others at the office) now seen as a permanent part of the employment landscape by 89% of British employers, job advertisements are requesting more people-focused skills for technical roles and, conversely, more technical, and data-handling proficiencies for administrative job functions.