Deeside based women’s outerwear brand among UK’s 20 fastest growing founder-led private companies
A pioneering women’s outerwear brand headquartered in Deeside continues to make waves in the industry.
ACAI Outdoorwear, established in 2016, has landed a spot in the top 20 of the prestigious ‘For Entrepreneurs By Entrepreneurs’ (FEBE) Growth 100 list.
The FEBE Growth 100 acknowledges British businesses that persist in growth and success despite notable economic challenges. It puts a spotlight on dynamic founder-led private companies.
By recognising such companies, FEBE showcases their significant contributions to sales, revenue, and profit, epitomising British entrepreneurship at its finest.
ACAI, the brainchild of husband and wife, Kasia and Joe Bromley, fills a niche in the outerwear market with stylish and functional clothing designed specifically for women.
In 2021, the company relocated to a purpose-built 7,000sqft premises in Sandycroft.
The headquarters, designed with an open-plan environment, accommodates the design, marketing, and customer relations teams.
[ACAI co-founder Kasia Bromley]
ACAI’s commitment to innovative designs and women’s comfort and confidence has catalysed its steady growth.
The company has doubled its revenue annually since its inception and reported over £4.5 million in revenue for the last financial year.
The Bromleys have introduced a fresh and unique perspective to a market that was previously traditional and male-focused.
Their innovative approach is clearly visible in their designs, which have been warmly received by customers and industry bodies alike.
Kasia Bromley, Co-Founder and Creative Director of ACAI, commented on this achievement with delight.
“Our mission to create technical and stylish outdoor clothing for all women has resonated since day one,” she said.
“The consistent year-on-year growth, coupled with the recent announcement of our recognition as a FEBE Growth 100 business, is a testament to the demand and opportunity we see at ACAI.”
“We’ve focused heavily on innovation and launched some of our most impressive designs this year, so we are thrilled that customers and industry bodies recognise our unique and exciting contribution to a market that was previously traditional and male-focused.”
“We have numerous plans for the remainder of this year and into 2024, with design and women’s comfort and confidence being our top priorities.”
"We have numerous plans for the remainder of this year and into 2024, with design and women's comfort and confidence being our top priorities."

"We extend our thanks to FEBE and our growing customer base for recognising our passion and mission."
