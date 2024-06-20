Deeside based Remsdaq’s “Cakes for a Cause” event raises hundreds for Neuroendocrine Cancer UK

Deeside-based manufacturer Remsdaq Ltd recently hosted a “Cakes for a Cause” event, raising vital funds for Neuroendocrine Cancer UK.

A delicious selection of cakes and biscuits were baked and generously donated by Remsdaq staff for the fundraiser.

The event not only showcased the baking talents of the team but also highlighted the strong community spirit within the company.

Thanks to their staff, the event raised £162, and as a generous gesture, the Managing Director of Remsdaq, Ray Colston, pledged to match this amount, bringing the total donation to an impressive £324.

This contribution will go directly to Neuroendocrine Cancer UK to support their crucial work in research, patient support, and raising awareness about this rare form of cancer.

“We are thrilled with the success of ‘Cakes for a Cause’ and deeply moved by the generosity of our team,” said Ray Colston.

“Their participation and contributions demonstrate our collective commitment to supporting vital research for neuroendocrine cancer.”

“It is inspiring to see how our team has come together to make a difference.”

“Events like these not only raise essential funds but also foster a sense of unity and purpose within our organisation.”

The success of “Cakes for a Cause” is particularly meaningful as it touches upon a cause close to their hearts.

With one of their staff members currently battling neuroendocrine cancer, this event resonates deeply within the company, highlighting the importance of supporting each other through challenging times.

The event featured a diverse selection of homemade cakes, ranging from classic Victoria sponges and lemon drizzle cake to more adventurous bakes such as Gypsy Creams and gluten-free options.

Neuroendocrine Cancer UK is dedicated to providing support and information to those affected by this cancer, as well as funding vital research to improve diagnosis and treatment.

Events like “Cakes for a Cause” play a significant role in enabling the organisation to continue its important work.

Moving forward, Remsdaq plans to host more events and initiatives aimed at supporting various charitable causes.

“The Company is committed to fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility, encouraging employees to engage in activities that make a positive impact on the community.” A spokesperson said.