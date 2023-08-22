Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Aug 2023

Deeside based Redrow's charitable foundation's generous match-funding donation

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The charitable trust of a respected national house building firm has cemented its commitment to a children’s hospice charity by making a very generous donation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Redrow Foundation, part of Deeside based Redrow Plc, has pledged a brilliant £14,685 into the match-funding pot of Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith’s biggest annual fundraising appeal, Final Moments Matter. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Running for 36 hours across the 19th and 20th November, Final Moments Matter aims to raise more than half a million pounds which will provide vital end of life care for families at both their Oswestry and Conwy hospices for a year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In total, last year’s event raised a stunning £563,431 thanks to the kindness of match-funders, or Matchers, such as Redrow Foundation that makes sure every donation over the campaign is doubled.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other businesses who have pledged as Matchers to Final Moments Matter 2023 so far include Clogau, Wynne Construction, Lvendi, Catrefi Conwy, Tyler Robinson Foundation and Select A Skip UK, with more to be announced. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Group company secretary and one of the Redrow Foundation’s trustees, Graham Cope said: “We’re so proud to support Hope House’s annual fundraiser and become a Matcher so they can raise vital funds to continue to support local families when they truly need it the most. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Hope House are still seeking Matchers so we would urge any other businesses in the areas close to the hospices to come forward and join the fundraising challenge.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Looking ahead to the event, Alison Marsh, Head of Fundraising for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith said: “Final Moments Matter is an incredible campaign that we would love to give everyone an opportunity to be part of. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It is thanks to our generous Matchers that this crucial event can take place and allow us and be certain that in 2024 local families will have skilled, compassionate nursing and specialist facilities when they truly need it the most. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you feel your business could support local children and families by becoming a Final Moments Matter Matcher, our teams of dedicated fundraisers will be there every step of the way and are looking forward to hearing from you. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Thank you so much to everybody who has made Final Moments Matter so successful in the past and all who have pledged support again this year. You really do make all the difference.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

You can watch videos of what end of life care means to the families who have accessed the support of the hospices and register your interest in becoming a Matcher at www.hopehouse.org.uk/fmm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

