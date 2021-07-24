Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th Jul 2021

Deeside based recycling firm Recyclan ambitious plans to create more than 200 jobs

Jack Sargeant MS has paid a visit to a Deeside based recycling firm Recyclan to hear about their ambitious plans to create more jobs and recycle more plastic.

The Welsh Parliament member for Alyn and Deeside heard how the company have already invested £2.5m in Deeside and employ 30 people and now want to expand this investment to create 250 permanent local jobs.

Wales is a world leader in recycling being ranked 3rd globally for the amount of waste we recycle but Jack and Recyclan are confident we can recycle even more.

The Welsh Labour Government have driven up recycling rates in Wales from 5.2% (1998-99) to 64% in 2020. 

Wales, is in first position for recycling rates among the UK nations.

Jack said:  “It was great to hear the role Recyclan are playing to recycle plastic in Wales and about their ambitious plans to expand.”

“I am always keen to support local firms who want to create jobs and will be speaking to the Welsh Government about Recyclan.”

“We have done a lot in Wales to ensure waste is recycled but we now need to take the next steps and I welcome Recyclans plans to be a part of that.  

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami added “I really welcome these ambitious plans to create jobs in recycling.”

“We must do all we can to ensure that all our waste is recycled, this means recycling waste here in Wales rather than shipping it abroad.”



