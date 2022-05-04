Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 4th May 2022

Updated: Wed 4th May

Deeside based Iceland’s Food Warehouse stores stocking Chernigivske beer with proceeds going to Ukraine

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland is now selling Ukrainian beer brand Chernigivske in its Food Warehouse stores with profits being donated to charity.

Chernigivske is one of the most popular beer’s in Ukraine and with the help of Budweiser, it is being stocked in the UK.

Budweiser will donate profits from sales of the brand to humanitarian NGOs and hope to raise $5 million (£3.8 million).

The company employs 1,800 people in Ukrainian breweries.

Some of these breweries have been hit with missiles and are no longer operational.

On the launch of the brand in the UK, Chernigivske’s marketing director, Anna Rudenko, said: “I am proud that we can launch Chernigivske in the UK to support humanitarian relief.”

“Chernigivske has been enjoyed by generations of Ukrainians. As a brewer, we can use our daily interactions with consumers to bring this beer to market and enable consumers to support humanitarian relief efforts.”

The brand is named after the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, where the beer was first produced.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire goes to the polls on Thursday – Here is what you need to know

News

Free events to support North Wales landlords ahead of landmark rental law changes

News

Robot pitch marker employed in Chester helping to save time, money and the environment

News

Consulation opens on plans to build six ‘very high-quality houses’ in Hawarden

News

New campaign launched to ‘cultivate the relationship’ between racegoers and businesses within Chester city centre

News

New North Wales fitness company and gym launched by training partners

News

Updated: Second day of delays at Penymynydd roundabout due to emergency road repairs

News

Students with covid can sit exams this summer provided they test negative on days three and four

News

Part of empty Shotton town centre shop could turned into nine-bedroom HMO

News





Read 357,841 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn