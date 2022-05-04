Deeside based Iceland’s Food Warehouse stores stocking Chernigivske beer with proceeds going to Ukraine

Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland is now selling Ukrainian beer brand Chernigivske in its Food Warehouse stores with profits being donated to charity.

Chernigivske is one of the most popular beer’s in Ukraine and with the help of Budweiser, it is being stocked in the UK.

Budweiser will donate profits from sales of the brand to humanitarian NGOs and hope to raise $5 million (£3.8 million).

The company employs 1,800 people in Ukrainian breweries.

Some of these breweries have been hit with missiles and are no longer operational.

Ukrainian’s favourite beer, @chernigivske, is now on sale in all our @FoodWarehouse stores. All our profits and the brewer’s goes to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. Cheers! 🍻 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/TFXYjQkyfl — Richard Walker (@icelandrichard) May 4, 2022

On the launch of the brand in the UK, Chernigivske’s marketing director, Anna Rudenko, said: “I am proud that we can launch Chernigivske in the UK to support humanitarian relief.”

“Chernigivske has been enjoyed by generations of Ukrainians. As a brewer, we can use our daily interactions with consumers to bring this beer to market and enable consumers to support humanitarian relief efforts.”

The brand is named after the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, where the beer was first produced.