Deeside based Iceland offering customers “turkey insurance” this year amidst “noise” of Christmas food shortages

The UK will not face a severe shortage of turkeys this Christmas, however, choices will be limited, according to the head of the British Poultry Council (BPC).

Richard Griffiths, from the British Poultry Council, said although there would be “a bird for everyone who wants one”, consumers would have less choice this year.

But despite reassurances, stories in the media will no doubt ramp up over the next few weeks creating uncertainty around festive food supplies.

Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland is now offering ‘turkey insurance’ this year giving its customers a chance to reserve their Christmas bird and delivery day.

Iceland shoppers can choose their preferred turkey via the supermarket’s reservation form online, and select their delivery slot by Monday 22 November.

Iceland said it hopes it can reassure its customers with this guarantee, preventing any uncertainty about whether they will be able to get their hands on a turkey this year.

Andrew Staniland, frozen trading director at Iceland Foods, said: “Planning for your Christmas Day meal can be a tense time and this year with noise of Christmas food shortages we wanted to offer added reassurance to our customers.”

“This year we’ve been preparing for a bigger Christmas, so we have a strong stock of frozen turkeys.”

“We’re proud to be able to guarantee our shoppers a turkey to remove the worry and help them have the best Christmas ever.”

How it works…

The first 150,000 customers who register for an Iceland account and book a delivery slot scheduled between 11 and 17 December, by Monday 22 November, will be guaranteed a turkey in time for Christmas Day.

The supermarket has also announced that more than 600,000 Christmas delivery slots have been made available to its customers between 11 and 17 December.

Iceland is so confident these deliveries will arrive on time that it has promised to pay for the entire Christmas shop, should any of it arrive late.

Customers will be able to choose from three different frozen turkeys:

Iceland’s Perfect Turkey which is £17 and serves eight to 10 people; Bernard Matthews’ Golden Norfolk Basted Turkey Crown (Medium) which is £16 and serves six to 10; and Bernard Matthews’ Golden Norfolk Basted Whole Turkey with Giblets (Large), which costs £17 and serves eight to 10 people.

Once shoppers create an account and book their delivery slot, selecting their chosen turkey, Iceland says they can rest assured the Christmas feast is insured.

Then, six days before the allocated delivery slot, customers will be invited to complete their online order by adding their reserved turkey to the basket alongside all their other Christmas essentials.