Posted: Wed 3rd Aug 2022

Updated: Wed 3rd Aug

Deeside based Iceland launches ‘earliest ever’ Christmas savings scheme

Deeside-based supermarket chain Iceland has launched its ‘earliest ever’ Christmas Bonus Card Savings in a bid to help families budget ahead of the festive season.

According to Google Trends statistics, the month we start to think about saving for Christmas gets earlier and earlier with the percentage of people searching ‘Christmas saving’ increasing from 7% in September 2019, to 16% in September 2020, and 25% in September 2021

Shoppers at both Iceland and The Food Warehouse who load £100 onto their Bonus Card by 31st August, which they can do online, in-store or via the app, will get £15 added to their Christmas savings.

The offer is available to all existing Bonus Card holders, with new customers also able to register and take part.

The bonus can be spent in-store at Iceland or The Food Warehouse, as well as online and via the app up until Friday 23rd December.

This is even on top of Iceland’s usual Bonus Card offer where customers receive an extra £1 for every £20 spent.

Shoppers who save £100 before 31st August, could come away £20 better off for free.

Similar Christmas savings offers have been announced by other retailers, including Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s. However, Iceland claims its scheme is the only one that offers as much as a £15 bonus for a saving of just £100.

Asda’s scheme requires a saving of £280 to receive £15, the Sainsbury’s scheme requiring £300 of saving for a £15 bonus.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “We’re aware that shoppers might be in different frames of mind right now – with some starting to think about Christmas while others are just trying to get from one week to the next.”

“Through our Christmas Bonus Card Savings and our consistently low prices, amazing offers and discounts across the board, we want to be there for everyone.”

Walker added: Richard Walker added: “We hope to help all shoppers feel that bit more in control in the run up to December – and that the bonuses along the way will be a welcome boost, both to our shoppers’ savings pots and their excitement for Christmas.”

