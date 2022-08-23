Deeside based Iceland and Utilita team up in bid cut every household energy bill by up to £604

Households reliant on oven cooking could save up to £604 per year by switching to a more energy efficient cooking methods, according to new research by energy supplier Utilita.

Deeside-based Iceland and Utilita are teaming up to cut every UK household energy bill by up to £604 by embarking on a “first of its kind” partnership, that aims to help those struggling with the rising cost of living, by offering practical solutions and advice on how to save money.

Analysts have released their final “’truly concerning” predictions for October’s Default Tariff Cap (Price Cap) prior to Ofgem’s announcement on Friday.

Energy consultancy Cornwall Insight said on Monday its predictions show a typical household will be paying £3,553 equivalent per year for their energy bills.

With the UK inflation rate hitting 10.1% – a new 40-year high – and expected to reach 13% by October, this winter will be one of the most expensive in history.

Utilita and Iceland has said it’s ‘Shop Smart, Cook Savvy’ collaboration will officially launch in early September.

The campaign aims to help families better understand the cost of cooking, and to help identify the most economical cooking methods available to them to make budgets stretch further.

Both brands have committed to 11 pro-consumer, pro-planet pledges in total, which includes a massive overhaul of Iceland’s own-product packaging to reflect more energy efficient cooking appliances and methods, and a national ‘Cooking High 5’ consumer awareness tour, facilitated by Utilita outside Iceland stores.

The launch will also see the introduction of both brands selling the best value 4.5l air fryer on the market from Tower Housewares retailing at the discounted price of £35, enabling consumers to make their investment back in around 47 days of avoiding the oven.

Air fryers will be sold at Iceland stores nationwide and online here and at Utilita’s High Street Energy Hubs.

Changing Cooking Behaviour

Research carried out by Utilita shows the cost of using each appliance for the average daily amount of time, and the amount of carbon generated by each appliance per year.

Richard Walker, Iceland’s Managing Director, said: “The cost of living crisis continues to be the biggest national issue facing consumers and as a private, family-run business, we’re constantly looking at both short, and long term initiatives that can offer any support.”

“Our ‘Shop Smart, Cook Savvy’ collaboration with Utilita is so important, as it shines a light on the relationship between what we buy and how much energy we use cooking it, helping to empower our customers and provide them with access to information that can help stretch their budgets further.”

Archie Lasseter, Utilita’s Sustainability Lead, said: “The rising cost of energy is going to create seismic shifts in consumer behaviour associated with energy consumption through a new awareness of the cost to consume.”

“The impact will be far greater than any of the Government’s green initiatives ever could have achieved.”

“Although cooking is said to account for four percent of the average energy bill, the savings speak for themselves.”

“It’s vital that consumers are given the facts they need to use less energy in the interest of the pocket and the planet.”

“As experts in energy behaviour change, we know that consumers need to know in pounds and pence what their actions will save them, and we know that every household budgets differently, hence the daily, weekly and monthly cost savings set out in this campaign.”

As part of Utilita’s national education programme, Iceland customers and all households will be invited to attend thousands of free workshops on the 15 ways to cut energy bills by hundreds each year, including five ways to save up to £604 when cooking.

The research, cooking guidance, and roadshows represent the first phase of the Cook Smart, Cook Savvy initiative between Utilita and Iceland Foods, with additional measures expected to be announced in the Autumn.

