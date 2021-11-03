Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 3rd Nov 2021

Deeside-based housebuilder provides £500 to Castell Alun School to fund resources for its STEM lessons

ANWYL Homes is helping to inspire the next generation of youngsters to take up green careers by supporting a school solar power project.

The Deeside-based housebuilder has provided £500 to Castell Alun School, in Hope, to fund resources for its STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) lessons, delivered as part of the New Curriculum for Wales.

The money has been used to help students explore how solar energy is produced, including making their own small solar panels using smart glass and dyes made from fruits and vegetables.

Science teacher Jack Evans explained: “Anwyl’s generous funding has been spent on resources for the STEM lessons, including solar power demonstration kits and smart glass. These will be used by year seven pupils as part of their project around solar energy.”

Phil Dolan, managing director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: “With everyone’s eyes on what the world’s leaders are doing about climate change, we’re so pleased to be able to support a local project that is encouraging pupil’s skills in developing sustainable technology.

“Renewable energy is key to our planet’s future and it’s fantastic that Castell Alun is supporting children to learn more about how solar energy is produced. STEM based learning is also vital to support a sustainable future for the construction industry so we hope some of the pupils taking part in the project will consider a career in home building in the future.”



