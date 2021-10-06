Deeside based Anwyl Partnerships growth sees two key team members take on Director roles

A Deeside based residential land and build development specialist has promoted two key senior team members to Director roles, as part of the firms strategic growth and development plans.

Brent Davies and Simon Rose, take on the positions of Commercial Director and Construction Director, at Ewloe headquarted Anwyl Partnerships, specialists in the provision of

Brent joined the company as a Senior Estimator over a decade ago, developing his career as Pre-Construction Manager, Senior Commercial Manager, up to the point of this current promotion.

Under his new role, Brent will focus on the management of a rapidly growing commercial team, maintaining recent successes in securing long term contracts within the company’s niche sectors.

He said: “The department has successfully secured an impressive workload for the next three years with a value in the region of £125m – the delivery of these schemes will rely on improved structure and commercial processes, together with appropriate resources and supply chain aligned with our own aspirations.

“My personal aim is to support the growth of the Anwyl Partnerships brand and become the company of choice for Housing Associations in the delivery of affordable homes and retirement living.”

Simon joined the company in 2004, initially as a Quantity Surveyor followed by Commercial Manager and Senior Construction Manager.

Under his new role, Simon will oversee and manage the successful and timely delivery of all construction projects from commencement through to completion.

As a result of the upturn in work, Simon will further focus on supplementing existing site resources whilst improving and formalising current processes and business practices.

Simon added: “As always, I will be fully focused on providing the best possible delivery for our client partners. A big part of my role, in conjunction with the other department heads, will be to ensure we keep information flowing for our construction teams, working effectively as part of one team.”

Team members across the wider Anwyl Group have enjoyed promotions in the last month, as the company’s strong growth strategy continues.

Tom Anwyl, Group Director of Anwyl Group, added: “Both of these promotions represent a critical development within our wider growth strategy.

Simon and Brent have been instrumental in the evolution of our business and so naturally their roles will evolve in line with company expansion.

I am particularly pleased that we have been able to develop and promote talent internally — they each bring a tremendous amount of experience, insight and skills to their roles and they will be able to further develop their potential with the exciting forthcoming projects.”