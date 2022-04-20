Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 20th Apr 2022

Updated: Wed 20th Apr

Deeside: A494 entry slip road back open following earlier ‘crash’

Update: The Incident has been cleared and queues have eased.

Earlier report: The eastbound A494 entry slip near the Plough Pub is closed following a collision.

One vehicle appears to be involved in what Traffic Wales has described as an ‘incident, no emergency service vehicles appear to be at the scene.

Both lanes of the A494 carriageways down Aston Hill are open but traffic is slow on approach to the slip road.

Queues are back to the A55 at Ewloe.

A local traffic report states: “Exit ramp closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A494 Aston Road Northbound (eastbound) at Plough Lane. Congestion to A55 J34 (Ewloe).”



