Dee Park Community Woodland – “What happens next? We want your help!”

It has been a busy few months at Dee Park Community Woodland in Shotton.

A project has been taking shape to enhance biodiversity at the site by creating new areas of woodland and hedgerow, and restoring some areas of mature woodland.

The team behind the project are now asking local residents what they would like to see at the park and what would make more people use it.

Care and Repair (North East Wales) Ltd was awarded funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to support the development of Dee Park.

Work began in November to create a community woodland on 11.10 hectares of land adjoining the Dee Estuary and North Wales Coastal Path.

Planting and protecting of 5000 trees and over 300m of native hedgerow has taken place thanks to “a great community effort” from local primary schools, volunteers and local families.

Over 20 standard trees have been planted with the help of staff and apprentices at TATA Steel Shotton Works.

Sixth Formers at Ysgol Maes Hyffryd helped plant a willow bed for basketry willow

A number of workshops have been held including willow weaving at Christmas.

The team has also held walks with local residents to update people on the project and get their opinion on what next.

Community Engagement Ranger Wendy Nulty said: “You might have noticed a bit more activity in recent months at Dee Park Community Woodland in Shotton.”

“With funding from Welsh Government, National Lottery Heritage Fund and contributions from Tata Steel Shotton and Flintshire County Council, the team at Care and Repair North East Wales have been creating an outdoor community space that benefits local people as well as nature.”

“Over the next few months, general rubbish and dog waste bins will be added to the park.”

Wendy said: “There will also be Dee Park Safaris with the first one planned Tuesday 24th May – booking is essential.

“Mass tree mulching events are planned, they will help with water retention and weed suppression”

“A celebration event is also planned for Saturday 16th July 2022.”

“Now we want to know what next? What would make people use the park even more? What would you like to see happen at Dee Park and what do we need to do next to make it even better for both local people and wildlife?”

“We would love to hear from you on our Social Media channels @DeeParkCommunityWoodland on Facebook and Instagram, @DeeParkWood on Twitter or via email to our Community Engagement Ranger Wendy, wendy.nulty@careandrepairnew.co.uk .”

“You are also welcome to come down to join an informal leisurely walkabout with Wendy on Thursday 19th May at 10am.”

“Meet in the Car Park at Care and Repair, Rowleys Drive, Shotton, CH5 1PY. ”