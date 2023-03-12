Deaf people’s experience in Chester is set to improve thanks to a new collaboration

Chester BID has joined forces with sensory loss charity DSN to improve accessibility for those who are deaf or have lost some or all of their hearing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The partnership aims to make the city a more accessible place for d/Deaf people by providing various initiatives, such as a pottery workshop at Pictura and the Women of Chester History tour, both delivered in British Sign Language (BSL). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester BID has also funded Deaf Awareness Training sessions for its members, which includes communication barriers and solutions, basic British Sign Language, and information on correct terminology and the latest technology. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Luka Morrell, Business Engagement Manager, highlighted that customer service is a top priority for businesses in the city, and improving accessibility for those visiting the city is also high on the agenda. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to Gill Reeder, Executive for DSN, one in five people in the UK have a hearing loss and/or are Deaf. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She expressed her delight at the enthusiasm from businesses and thanked Chester BID for their investment in making the city more accessible for d/Deaf people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gill emphasised the importance of simple communication strategies, such as facing people when talking to them, speaking at a normal volume, and using a normal lip pattern. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Deaf Awareness Training sessions sold out within days, indicating high demand for more. Luka Morrell added that the partnership is looking forward to receiving feedback from the d/Deaf community on how to keep improving the experience in Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dates for the diary include a Pictura Pottery Class on Thursday 23rd March, with a BSL interpreter from DSN funded by Chester BID, and a Women of Chester Tour on Wednesday 19th April with a BSL interpreter from DSN funded by Chester BID. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on future Deaf Awareness Training, please contact luka@chesterbid.co.uk. For information on DSN or to book a FREE hearing test, visit www.dsnonline.co.uk or email dsn@dsnonline.co.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

