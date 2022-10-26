Date for Chester by-election sparked by resignation of MP

A date has been set for the City of Chester by-election which has been sparked by the resignation of the MP.

Chris Matheson resigned last week following an investigation by a Parliamentary watchdog into claims of “serious sexual misconduct.”

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) published a report recommending that the Labour MP should be suspended for breaching Parliament’s Sexual Misconduct Policy.

But Matheson, who denies the accusations, chose to step down as an MP triggering a by-election in Chester.

One allegation is that in 2019 Matheson invited the female staff member to take a private trip to Gibraltar with him.

The Commissioner found that the invitation “was sexually motivated, unwanted, and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her.”

The other allegation is that during a work-related corporate event held outside the Parliamentary estate; the Chester MP “linked arms with her; made personal comments about her appearance while looking at her suggestively; made her hold his hand as they left and insisted on accompanying her to her bus stop; and once there invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth.

The Commissioner also concluded that several further incidents complained of by the complainant were breaches of the Behaviour Code, but, as she was not satisfied that they constituted “conduct of a sexual nature”, that they were not breaches of the Sexual Misconduct Policy.

The Returning Officer has now received the writ for the City of Chester Parliamentary Constituency.

The by-election will be held on 1st December 2022.

A formal notice of election will be issued on Friday, alongside further information for nominated candidates and agents.

The deadline to register to vote is 15th November 2022.

Residents can register to vote by visiting https://www.gov.uk/register- to-vote

It only takes five minutes and you just need your NI number, which can be found on your national insurance card, or in official paperwork such as payslips, or letters about benefits or tax credits.

When you register, you can apply to vote by post (no reason required) or by proxy (reason required).