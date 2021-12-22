Cymru Premier league suspended until at least 9 January

The Cymru Premier, Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues Wales’ have been suspended until at least 9 January.

The Football Association of Wales National League Board National League Board said it has “taken the decision to suspend the Cymru Leagues, Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues, following today’s (22 December) Welsh Government announcement that team sports are limited to 50 spectators due to the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19.”

The decision was taken following consultation with the leagues and the clubs who had fixtures scheduled over the festive period.

An FAW statement says: “Ahead of the 2021/22 season, the FAW said it “factored a COVID-19 related disruption into its planning with some leagues starting their seasons earlier than normal to counteract such an impact. ”

“The FAW acknowledges the significant loss of income that clubs in the above-mentioned leagues will incur should they be unable to accommodate more than 50 spectators at their matches, in addition to the extreme disappointment of fans being unable to support their clubs should games be played behind closed doors. ”

“To limit the loss of income and to provide the best chance for fans not to miss out on supporting their clubs, the National League Board felt the suspension of the competitions over the festive period was in the best interest of the game.”

“The National League Board will communicate with the Area Associations so that they can make an informed decision about the leagues and competitions under their remit. ”

“The Welsh Government has informed sports governing bodies that their coronavirus regulations, including playing sports behind closed doors, will be reviewed regularly.”

“Therefore, the National League Board will continue to monitor the situation and currently plans to review its decision on the suspensions of the leagues on or prior to 9 January 2022.”