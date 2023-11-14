Cross party group launches inquiry report into state of diabetes care in Wales

A Cross Party Group (CPG) on Diabetes in Wales has launched a pivotal report into the state of diabetes care in the country.

The report was presented at a special event hosted by Diabetes UK Cymru on Tuesday at the Pierhead Building, Cardiff, where the Minister for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan, addressed attendees.

The report, which synthesises evidence submitted to the CPG over the last eight months, paints a detailed picture of the experiences of those living with and at risk of diabetes in Wales. It celebrates the hard work of clinicians and highlights key government-funded projects that help in preventing and treating diabetes. However, it also casts a spotlight on crucial areas needing improvement and offers 20 targeted recommendations for action.

Coinciding with the report's launch, Public Health Wales released new predicted prevalence statistics for diabetes, particularly type 2, indicating a significant increase in the coming years.

The inquiry report addresses this worrying trend and calls for sustained funding for the All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme, an All-Wales Remission Programme, and concerted efforts to combat the obesity crisis through healthier food environments.

Rachel Burr, Director of Diabetes UK Cymru, expressed her support for the report, acknowledging the challenges faced by the NHS in Wales. She emphasised the importance of listening to people affected by diabetes and investing in projects that offer maximum impact for their cost. Burr highlighted the need for action around access to technology, investment in prevention and remission initiatives, and improvements in routine care to prevent the complications associated with diabetes.

Burr also commented on the new diabetes prevalence statistics, stressing the seriousness of type 2 diabetes and the need for society-wide efforts to reduce its prevalence. She advocated for sustained investment in the All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme and broader measures to create healthier food environments, in line with the Healthy Weight, Healthy Wales strategy.

Jayne Bryant MS, Chair of the CPG on Diabetes, reflected on the extensive inquiry and the report's findings. She noted the complexity of diabetes care and the need for comprehensive evaluation and improvement. The report's insights into the experiences of people living with diabetes and the data highlighting areas for improvement were seen as crucial steps towards ensuring equitable access to diabetes care.

The report's findings and recommendations come at a critical time, as Wales faces rising diabetes rates and the associated healthcare challenges. It serves as a call to action for the Welsh Government and health authorities to prioritise and enhance diabetes care, ensuring that individuals living with diabetes receive the support and treatment they need.

