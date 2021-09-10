Covid jabs for children with health conditions begin in North Wales

COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds with specific underlying health conditions and children and young people aged 12 to 17 living with immunosuppressed adults are now being offered in North Wales.

In line with the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is sending appointment invitations to children aged 12 to 15 who are at an increased risk of becoming seriously unwell with COVID-19.

This includes children with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities. These appointments will be invite-only and cannot booked online or available for walk-ins.

James, 12, from Flint, attended his vaccination at Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre, with his dad, Liam.

Liam said: “James is getting it to protect his health, reduce the risk of having long covid, and as we’ve been shielding too we thought it’s best for him.

“I think the vaccination will give him more confidence to interact with his friends.

“He was in his first year of secondary school, and with the children being separated and in bubbles, he’s not been able to mix, so this will help give him the freedom to do that and feel better about it.

“He has some anxiety’s getting a jab but he’s brave and I’m proud of him for doing it.”

Children and young people aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed adult are also eligible for their first dose.

A parent/guardian can self-identify children aged 12-15 who live with an immunosuppressed adult using a form on the Welsh Government website.

Young people aged 16-17 living with an immunosuppressed adult can book an appointment directly using the Health Board’s online booking service, or attend one of the walk-in clinics.

Tesni, 12, received her vaccination last week with the support of her mum Heledd.

She said: “Tesni having the vaccination is really reassuring for us. We booked online for Tesni to have the vaccine as she was eligible, we filled in the form on the government website, and got the appointment which was easy to do.”

Ryan, 13, attended his vaccination with mum Laueen, who has had a kidney transplant and is immunocompromised.

Laueen, from Wrexham, said: “My GP surgery called me and said there was a self-referral form available online, so I asked Ryan if he wanted to be vaccinated and he did, so we booked the appointment.

“He’s been quite anxious about COVID-19, and hopefully this will relieve some of those anxieties now.

“As he attends a special education needs school they are quite strict with social distancing, and hopefully many of the children will have their vaccination that will help Ryan feel better too.”

For more information visit the COVID-19 Vaccination Frequently Asked Questions section on the Health Board’s website.