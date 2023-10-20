Covid booster clinics cancelled at Ewloe Sports and Social Club due to heavy rain

Covid vaccination clinics across north east Wales have been cancelled due to disruption caused by Storm Babet.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board confirmed that its autumn booster clinic at Ewloe Sports and Social Club will close at 3pm on Friday October 20. it will also remain closed on Saturday October 21.

Heavy and persistent rainfall has caused significant disruption across north east Wales, with multiple road closures and train cancellations announced due to flash flooding.

The health board have also confirmed changes to booster clinics in Flintshire and Denbighshire.

The booster clinic at Catrin Finch Centre, at Wrexham University, will also close at 3pm.

All patients with appointments from 2.30pm will be contacted by text message or by phone and invited to rearrange for another date.

The booster sessions at Eirianfa Community Centre in Denbigh will close at 1pm on Friday October 20.

