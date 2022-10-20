County lines gang jailed for supplying class A drugs in Chester

A man who controlled the supply of class A drugs into Chester has been jailed along with the members of his organised crime group (OCG).

Christopher Martin was the controller of a gang he named as the ‘Tom’ team.

He recruited 10 people – including his girlfriend Sophie Fletcher – to ensure crack cocaine and heroin were sold to drug users in the city.

Martin would travel from his home in Merseyside to oversee the running of the county lines team and stay overnight in Chester hotels after carrying out his criminal activity.

Meanwhile Fletcher and John Turner were enlisted to transport the drugs from Merseyside to Chester on his behalf. They either travelled into the city by taxi or with Martin in his Range Rover.

Fletcher was also responsible for packaging the drugs into smaller quantities ready for onward supply.

The pair instructed Michael Davies, Peter Morley and Kelly Munday to stand in alleyways and on street corners to sell the drugs to users.

Carl Kelly regularly travelled to Chester to give orders and instructions to those dealing on the streets to ensure the supply of the drugs continued to run smoothly.

This evidence was gathered over a 12-month policing investigation by detectives from Chester local policing unit – codenamed Operation Longhand – which led officers to seize £10,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin.

Overs the course of the police investigation the county lines team are estimated to have profitied between £94,000 and £186,000.

After collating the evidence, consisting predominantly of telecoms and CCTV footage, the gang were arrested on Tuesday 8 March 2022.

Three members of the gang – Martin, Turner and Fletcher – were sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 8 June 2022 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.