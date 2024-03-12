Countess of Chester Hospital invests £240,000 in cutting-edge patient safety tech

The Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has made a long-term commitment to enhancing patient safety by investing in technology designed to prevent and minimise the risks associated with patient falls.

The Trust has allocated a £240,000 package for the purchase and maintenance of assistive technology equipment, also known as Rambleguards, a state-of-the-art solution that detects patient movement.

The wireless and cordless system uses sensors to detect when a patient is moving from their bed, chair, or toilet, meaning nurses can respond more quickly to provide support.

Following a successful trial on the Bluebell Ward at Ellesmere Port Hospital and selected wards at the Countess of Chester Hospital, the Trust is now expanding the initiative across all adult wards, as well as in the A&E and Same Day Emergency Care Centre.

Installation across the Trust is now rapidly underway, and patients identified as at potential risk of falls can soon expect to see this equipment by their bedside and in use.

On admission, if a patient is identified as being at risk of a fall, the nursing team will have a personalised care discussion with the patient and their family or loved ones so that additional measures such as the use of assistive technology can be put in place quickly to reduce the chance of a fall.

Sue Pemberton, Director of Nursing and Quality and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our commitment to patient safety is the driving factor in this investment.

“This equipment gives crucial seconds for a quicker response, allowing our nurses to reach and provide support to our patients. It gives you ears where you haven’t got eyes.

“Importantly, this equipment is patient-friendly and does not impact on a patient’s privacy or dignity,” she added.

“Reducing falls is a key element of our steadfast efforts to ensure we keep our patients safe when they are in our hospitals. Assistive technology equipment has already proven extremely effective in preventing falls, and it is really benefiting our patients already.

Falls represent a significant challenge in UK healthcare, with potentially severe consequences including physical injury, mobility limitations, and psychological distress for patients and their families.

By prioritising falls reduction, the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust aims to enhance patient safety and well-being, ultimately improving the quality of care provided in its hospitals.

