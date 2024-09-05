Countess of Chester Hospital cancer team shortlisted for national award

The colorectal team at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for a prestigious national cancer nursing award. The nomination recognises their innovative initiative to speed up diagnosis for patients.

The Ingrid Fuchs Cancer Nursing Times Award honours individuals or teams who have improved the quality of care for cancer patients and excel in delivering compassionate care that has a lasting impact on cancer treatment.

The team at the Countess of Chester Hospital is the first in the region to introduce nurse-led triage, which has greatly improved the patient experience by providing a faster diagnostic process.

This initiative also addresses health inequalities and ensures all patients receive the same high standard of care.

The initiative was developed in response to patient feedback, which highlighted the stress and uncertainty caused by waiting for investigations and results.

The team launched an innovative approach to enhance care and support, incorporating nurse-led triage at the beginning of the patient’s journey and conducting similar reviews throughout.

This ensures patients receive timely and comprehensive support from the start.

Lead GI Nurse Kate Holloway, one of the leaders of the initiative, expressed her delight at the recognition:

“It is an absolute honour to have been nominated and shortlisted for the Nursing Times award, and it is a really exciting time for the team.”