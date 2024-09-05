Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th Sep 2024

Countess of Chester Hospital cancer team shortlisted for national award

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The colorectal team at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for a prestigious national cancer nursing award. The nomination recognises their innovative initiative to speed up diagnosis for patients.

The Ingrid Fuchs Cancer Nursing Times Award honours individuals or teams who have improved the quality of care for cancer patients and excel in delivering compassionate care that has a lasting impact on cancer treatment.

The team at the Countess of Chester Hospital is the first in the region to introduce nurse-led triage, which has greatly improved the patient experience by providing a faster diagnostic process.

This initiative also addresses health inequalities and ensures all patients receive the same high standard of care.

The initiative was developed in response to patient feedback, which highlighted the stress and uncertainty caused by waiting for investigations and results.

The team launched an innovative approach to enhance care and support, incorporating nurse-led triage at the beginning of the patient’s journey and conducting similar reviews throughout.

This ensures patients receive timely and comprehensive support from the start.

Lead GI Nurse Kate Holloway, one of the leaders of the initiative, expressed her delight at the recognition:
“It is an absolute honour to have been nominated and shortlisted for the Nursing Times award, and it is a really exciting time for the team.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Rising costs threaten Wales’ plan to build 20,000 new social homes
  • Landmark legislation to crack down on bosses for polluting water
  • Chester: 90s “Heartstopper” is a beautiful thing as play set for storyhouse stage

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Rising costs threaten Wales’ plan to build 20,000 new social homes

    News

    Landmark legislation to crack down on bosses for polluting water

    News

    Chester: 90s “Heartstopper” is a beautiful thing as play set for storyhouse stage

    News

    Deeside-based Locit boosts production efficiency with digital design investment

    News

    North Wales Police Headquarters to host open day for 50th Anniversary

    News

    Broughton: Airbus contractor suspends planned strike after an improved pay offer

    News

    Council blocks Mold KFC’s extended opening hours plan

    News

    Royal Welsh to mark 100th anniversary with parade through Wrexham

    News

    Flintshire Council warns drivers of ‘fake’ car parking QR codes

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn