Countess Charity’s Chester Duck Race returns for tenth year

Chester’s much-loved annual Duck Race event will celebrate its 10-year anniversary when it returns to the city next month to raise funds for an important cause.

The annual event takes place at The Groves on Chester’s River Dee, on Saturday, April 20, and will raise vital money for the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s Retinal Eye Scanner appeal.

The new appeal aims to raise enough funds to buy a state-of-the-art retinal imaging machine for the hospital’s Westminster Eye Clinic, which will aid the speed of eye tests, help the earlier identification and treatment of specific eye conditions, and improve clinic flow.

Dozens of local businesses have already sponsored ducks in the event, which is being sponsored once again by Hickory’s Smokehouse.

While the race officially starts at 3 pm, there will be a host of family activities available from 12 pm, including a colouring competition, hook a duck, and the chance to buy duck merchandise.

Meanwhile, commentary during the afternoon will be provided by DJ Ian Gibbons and Gavin Matthews from Chester’s Dee Radio.

Nicola Stubbs, Corporate and Events Fundraiser at The Countess of Chester Hospital, said: “We are over the moon to bring back our much-loved Duck Race this year. Last year, the event raised over £24,000 for the Blue Skies Balcony Appeal.

“And this year, we have brought back the Duck Race Raffle, which has kindly been sponsored by Halliwell Jones and is a great chance to win some cash prizes! We can’t wait to see all of the decorated ducks this year return ready to race on the River Dee.”

Jody Crane, Marketing Manager at Hickory’s Smokehouse, added: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Duck Race again for 2024.

“This cause is very close to our hearts at Hickory’s, and we can’t wait to be part of a fantastic family event all to raise money for an incredible cause.”

And Megan Lloyd, MINI Marketing Assistant at Halliwell Jones, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the 2024 Chester Duck Race Raffle and continue our partnership with The Countess Charity.

“We’re looking forward to attending the race on the 20th April and hopefully watching our duck get over the finish line first.”

Ducks will be available to collect on Thursday, March 14 from the Countess of Chester Hospital at a launch event in the main entrance of the hospital, and once ducks are decorated they should be dropped to Hickory’s Smokehouse at the Duck+2 event taking place mid April.

Large ducks are available for businesses to sponsor for £275 per duck and come in a range of colours including: yellow, green, black, red and pink.

If your business would like to get involved in the 2024 Chester Duck Race by sponsoring a duck, contact Nicola Stubbs on n.stubbs@nhs.net or call 01244364341.

Public Notice Advert