Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Feb 2024

Countess Charity’s Chester Duck Race returns for tenth year

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester’s much-loved annual Duck Race event will celebrate its 10-year anniversary when it returns to the city next month to raise funds for an important cause.

The annual event takes place at The Groves on Chester’s River Dee, on Saturday, April 20, and will raise vital money for the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s Retinal Eye Scanner appeal.

The new appeal aims to raise enough funds to buy a state-of-the-art retinal imaging machine for the hospital’s Westminster Eye Clinic, which will aid the speed of eye tests, help the earlier identification and treatment of specific eye conditions, and improve clinic flow.

Dozens of local businesses have already sponsored ducks in the event, which is being sponsored once again by Hickory’s Smokehouse.

While the race officially starts at 3 pm, there will be a host of family activities available from 12 pm, including a colouring competition, hook a duck, and the chance to buy duck merchandise.

Meanwhile, commentary during the afternoon will be provided by DJ Ian Gibbons and Gavin Matthews from Chester’s Dee Radio.

Nicola Stubbs, Corporate and Events Fundraiser at The Countess of Chester Hospital, said: “We are over the moon to bring back our much-loved Duck Race this year. Last year, the event raised over £24,000 for the Blue Skies Balcony Appeal.

“And this year, we have brought back the Duck Race Raffle, which has kindly been sponsored by Halliwell Jones and is a great chance to win some cash prizes! We can’t wait to see all of the decorated ducks this year return ready to race on the River Dee.”

Jody Crane, Marketing Manager at Hickory’s Smokehouse, added: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Duck Race again for 2024.

“This cause is very close to our hearts at Hickory’s, and we can’t wait to be part of a fantastic family event all to raise money for an incredible cause.”

And Megan Lloyd, MINI Marketing Assistant at Halliwell Jones, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the 2024 Chester Duck Race Raffle and continue our partnership with The Countess Charity.

“We’re looking forward to attending the race on the 20th April and hopefully watching our duck get over the finish line first.”

  • Ducks will be available to collect on Thursday, March 14 from the Countess of Chester Hospital at a launch event in the main entrance of the hospital, and once ducks are decorated they should be dropped to Hickory’s Smokehouse at the Duck+2 event taking place mid April.
  • Large ducks are available for businesses to sponsor for £275 per duck and come in a range of colours including: yellow, green, black, red and pink.
  • If your business would like to get involved in the 2024 Chester Duck Race by sponsoring a duck, contact Nicola Stubbs on n.stubbs@nhs.net or call 01244364341.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Flintshire’s ‘Off Flint’ project seeks your best shots
  • Welsh Government budget: No rise in business rate support
  • Choirs for Good raise over £14,000 for Wales Air Ambulance

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire’s ‘Off Flint’ project seeks your best shots

    News

    Welsh Government budget: No rise in business rate support

    News

    Choirs for Good raise over £14,000 for Wales Air Ambulance

    News

    Welsh Government final budget to ‘protect the core services’ as £231m extra arrives from Westminster

    News

    New Chester Rows Business Guide launched

    News

    Former directors of Flip Out Chester fined after 270 injured

    News

    Burglary, fraud, and theft lands Deeside man with six and a half year jail sentence

    News

    Airbus Broughton: MoD opens up ‘Invitation to Negotiate’ phase for new military helicopter

    News

    Flintshire hit by spree of Mercedes van thefts, charity suffers major setback

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn