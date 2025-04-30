Councillors claim ‘six-figure waste’ in council-owned catering firm’s plan

Flintshire County Council is facing claims of financial mismanagement after opposition councillors challenged the approval of a business plan for Newydd, the council’s catering and cleaning company.

Seven councillors from Flintshire People’s Voice (FPV) have signed a call-in notice, which halts the implementation of the decision and sends it for further scrutiny by the corporate resources committee. A special meeting to examine the decision will take place on Tuesday 6 May.

Cllr Alasdair Ibbotson (Penyffordd), a member of the committee, said he raised concerns prior to the cabinet’s approval of the business plan and offered alternative proposals aimed at saving significant public funds.

“I raised objections about this business plan before the cabinet adopted it, and suggested ways it could be improved to save residents of Flintshire a huge sum of money,” he said. “Nothing I proposed was in any way controversial – but the council’s ruling Labour – Independent coalition rejected it anyway.”

He added: “They claim the council is close to bankruptcy – but then they refuse to listen to ways to cut waste without any impact at all on public services or jobs.”

[Members of Flintshire People’s Voice]

Under council procedures, the report and discussions surrounding the Newydd business plan have been classified as exempt, meaning they will be held in private and details of spending remain confidential.

This has prompted further criticism from FPV leader Cllr Sam Swash (Hawarden & Mancot), who questioned the secrecy surrounding the decision.

“The people of Flintshire have the right to know where their money is being spent,” he said. “Not only could a six-figure sum be saved here without anyone noticing the difference, but Labour and Independent councillors have twice voted to ban public discussion of how they’re spending the money.

“This isn’t accountable or transparent – and residents will rightly ask questions about why they’re so keen to keep the plans hidden from public view.”

Newydd provides a range of services to the council, including school meals, with its largest client base being Flintshire schools. The company is wholly owned by the local authority.

Cllr Carolyn Preece (FPV, Buckley Bistre West), who leads on education matters for the group, said the issue lay with the technical details of the plan rather than with staff performance.

“Newydd staff are hard working, and some of the lowest paid employees in the council’s service,” she said. “To allow money to be wasted by the cabinet’s decision when staff are struggling with the cost of living and the coalition is hiking council tax by a record 9.5% is a slap in the face for staff and residents alike.”

The call-in procedure, based on the council’s constitution, allows opposition members to challenge cabinet decisions they believe require further examination.

The scrutiny committee has the power to recommend changes or send the decision back to cabinet, although the discussions will remain confidential due to legal exemptions under the Local Government Act 1972.