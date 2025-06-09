Councillor questions enforcement of proposed Wepre Park parking plans

Flintshire County Council has announced plans to introduce new no-waiting at any time restrictions on several roads around entrances to Wepre Park in Connah’s Quay and on Stamford Way in Northop.

The proposed double yellow lines aim to tackle indiscriminate parking around the park and improve safety at junctions in the area.

The restrictions would apply at multiple locations, including Wepre Lane, Wepre Park, Wepre Park Service Road, Richmond Road, Halkyn View, Llwyni Drive, Ffordd Newydd, Mountain View Close and Stamford Way.

In a statement, the council said: “The introduction of the proposed no waiting at any time restrictions are intended to address indiscriminate parking on the main carriageway when using the facilities at Wepre Park, maintain visibility and to ensure that the junctions are not obstructed by parked vehicles.”

It added: “The County Council continues its responsibility to consider the provision of convenient and safe movement of motor vehicles and other traffic, and the proposed measures are aimed at ensuring that danger is minimised to vulnerable road users as well as improving the amenities of the locality.”

However, local councillor Dave Richardson has raised concerns about whether the new restrictions will be properly enforced.

Posting on Facebook, Cllr Richardson said: “Be interesting to see how this is enforced, considering the latest Traffic Regulation Order in Golftyn Ward around the school, Kelsterton Court etc has been totally non existent for months, nothing from either North Wales Police or FCC Enforcement Dept. Absolute Zero. Parking restrictions totally ignored at school finish.”

The proposed order and plans can be viewed online via Flintshire County Council’s website or in person at Flintshire Connects, Wepre Drive, Connah’s Quay.

Objections must be submitted in writing or by email by Friday 27 June 2025.