Council launching survey on 20mph speed limits to “understand views and opinions of all households” in Buckley

Flintshire Council is launching a survey to “understand the views and opinions” of all households within the 20mph speed restriction areas of Buckley, 10 months after they were introduced.

The Welsh Government launched a 20mph pilot on roads in Buckley, Mynydd Isa, Alltami and New Brighton in February.

However, the trial created a fierce backlash with residents claiming it has led to road rage incidents, as well as rising pollution and fuel costs.

There have been widespread calls for main arterial roads through the town to be returned to 30mph, after a blanket 20mph limit was imposed.

In March Flintshire council confirmed it has asked the Welsh government to review the 20mph speed limit on main arterial roads as a matter of a “high priority.”

Discussions between Flintshire County Council and Welsh Government have been ongoing for some months.” The council has said.

“Earlier this year, following a request from the Council, Welsh Government listened to the feedback of local residents and agreed to undertake a review of the scheme and exceptions criteria for the main arterial roads.”

Last week the Leader of Flintshire County Council, Cllr Ian Roberts, Cabinet Member for Streetscene Transport, Cllr Dave Hughes and County Councillors, representing each of the wards impacted by the recent implementation of 20mph speed restrictions met with Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters.

Mr Waters is the minister tasked with implementing the Wales-wide rollout of the new National Default Speed Limit.

“The Deputy Minister explained in more detail the rationale and benefits behind the introduction of national 20mph speed limits, the meeting also provided locally elected councillors with an opportunity to feedback directly to Welsh Government the concerns of their residents.” A council spokesperson said.

“Since the introduction of 20mph in Buckley on 28 February 2022, the Council has been working diligently in the interests of its residents and this most recent meeting with the Deputy Minister signifies a further step forward.” The council has said.

On the back of the meeting, it was agreed that an online feedback survey for all households within the 20mph speed restriction areas to be completed before Christmas.

An engagement and education campaign by the police to begin before Christmas.

Face-to-face drop-in information sessions for the local community to be held in the New Year.

The Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, Councillor Dave Hughes, said:

“It is really important we take steps to understand the views and opinions of all households located within the new 20mph restriction zones.”

“The feedback we receive will help to inform the information sessions we hold in the New Year.”

“We will also provide Welsh Government with the results to help inform the full national rollout next September.”

“Letters inviting qualifying households to take part will be issued over the coming weeks and I would encourage all households, to take up the offer and tell us their views.”

