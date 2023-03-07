Council in Chester introduces e-cargo bikes to its fleet for city centre tasks
Cheshire West and Chester Council’s StreetCare Service has introduced two e-cargo bikes to its fleet to enable city centre-based staff to travel short distances quickly and easily, without using vans.
The e-cargo bikes have a container at the front to transport any equipment and an electric motor to assist with pedalling.
The initiative aims to reduce air and noise pollution, while increasing efficiency and cutting carbon emissions in a cost-effective manner.
The Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore, said the e-cargo bikes have many positive benefits and are becoming increasingly popular for short journeys, particularly in cities.
She said the new way of working “will help us reduce our CO2 emissions in a cost-effective manner.”
“I’m delighted our teams are now able to use pedal power to cut carbon emissions while they look after the borough.”
“So far, the use of the e-cargo bikes has proved to be a popular option for our staff in the city centre.”
“They say they can get around much faster and enjoy using them. Please give them a wave if you see them out and about.”
The introduction of e-cargo bikes is a part of the Council’s effort to reduce its environmental impact and promote sustainability.
The new initiative is a part of a growing trend of eco-friendly transportation options in cities, as governments and organisations seek to reduce their carbon footprint and combat climate change.
The use of e-cargo bikes in the city centre not only reduces pollution, but also provides a more cost-effective solution than using vans.
