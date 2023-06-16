Council Cabinet praises performance of Flintshire Connects in the face of shrinking budgets

Cabinet members will convene on Tuesday, 20 June, to evaluate the annual performance of Flintshire Connects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The service provides vital face-to-face and digital assistance to Flintshire residents seeking council services. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Connects has been instrumental in offering support to vulnerable residents in Flintshire, guiding them in accessing and applying for a variety of services, including Blue Badges, Social Housing, Homelessness, and Benefits. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Operating out of centres in Buckley, Connah’s Quay, Flint, Holywell, and Mold, skilled advisors focus on helping residents navigate these crucial services. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In commenting on the work done by Flintshire Connects, Councillor Billy Mullin, Cabinet Member for Governance and Corporate Services, stated, ‘I am delighted that the annual performance report reflects Flintshire Connects’ continued commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible and responsive public services. The Connects Advisors work incredibly hard to deliver a first-class service.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite significant recruitment challenges faced over the past year, the service remains undeterred. ‘We made the difficult decision earlier this year to reduce the opening hours at Buckley and Mold,’ Councillor Mullin explained. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, the tide is turning. As the Cabinet recently decided to increase the number of opening days for Buckley Connects to three days a week, mirroring the schedule for Mold Connects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Connects has also emerged as a key promoter of digital inclusion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Mullin urged residents requiring digital support to use the free internet and device access provided at the centres. To aid residents on low incomes, Flintshire Connects provides free SIM cards and data vouchers through the National Databank, ensuring they are digitally enabled. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite financial constraints, Flintshire Connects continues to provide high-quality services to residents, demonstrating the steadfast commitment to supporting the community and ensuring no one is left behind in the increasingly digital world.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

