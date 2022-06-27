Could you be the next one to join the Flint Coastguard Rescue Team?

Could you be the next one to join the Flint Coastguard Rescue Team and help make difference?

HM Coastguard are now recruiting for new volunteers to join the Coastguard Rescue Service in the North West of England and North Wales including Flint Coastguard Rescue Team.

Coastguard Rescue Teams are made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to a wide range of emergency incidents, including people needing help in the water, mud rescue, rope rescue, medical emergencies, helicopter operations, missing person searches as well as many other core skills.

Officers can be called out in all-weather conditions and may have to work in hazardous situations as well as carry out physically demanding tasks.

Coastguard Rescue Officers play a vital role in serving and supporting local communities in which they work and live, helping to keep people safe in coastal areas and also by working with other emergency services.

For those interested in joining HM Coastguard as a Coastguard Rescue Officer, you must:

• Be aged 18 years or over

• Be physically fit and pass a Coastguard medical

• Be prepared and available to attend mandatory training and assessments (see dates below)

• Be prepared to respond in environments that will involve working in the water;

• Be prepared to respond in environments involving heights

• Be aware of expectations in terms of availability to respond, including the probable disruption to private life and the likely impact on any primary or self-employment. Like all the other emergency services, HM Coastguards response is 24/7, 365 days of the year

• Live and / or work in a location that enables a timely response to incidents. The decision about suitability will be made by full time officers for the area according to local circumstances

• Hold a full UK driving licence. These will be checked for validity. Individuals with 9 or more penalty points on their licence will not be accepted

• Have transport to be able to attend Coastguard duties

• Have good availability, particularly during the working week

• Agree to the terms of and adhere to the CRS Code of Conduct.

Successful candidates must be available to attend training and assessments on the following dates in Liverpool: 23rd-26th January 2023 and 20th-24th March 2023.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “For those keen to join the Coastguard Rescue Service and volunteer – please send a note of interest via e-mail to area15@mcga.gov.uk by Friday 22nd July 2022 and include your name, age, current address and contact number.”

“Please also specify which Coastguard Rescue Team you have an interest in joining in your local area. You will then be sent an application form.

For further information about what it is like to be a volunteer, visit: https://www.gov.uk/voluntee…/what-to-expect-as-a-volunteer”