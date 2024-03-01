Could you be a lifesaver? Flint RNLI seeks new recruits

The RNLI’s Lifeboat Station in Flint is looking for volunteers to join the existing team in the role of Inshore Lifeboat Crew.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the operations of the RNLI, and the Flint Lifeboat Crew is no exception.

The crew, comprised entirely of volunteers, has received four awards for gallantry over its 50-year history.

They work under the guidance of the Lifeboat Operations Manager and Deputy Launching Authorities, supported by a dedicated Shore Crew team.

The responsibilities of a volunteer Inshore Lifeboat Crew Member include maintaining readiness for lifeboat operations, responding to emergency calls, attending regular training exercises, and assisting with the upkeep of station facilities and equipment.

Individuals who are team-oriented, good communicators, physically fit, and eager to learn new skills are encouraged to apply.

Additionally, candidates must live or work within close proximity of the station and be between the ages of 18 and 55.

Volunteering with the RNLI offers numerous benefits, including the opportunity to join an inclusive and diverse organisation, meet new people, and contribute to a noble cause while gaining valuable skills and experience.

Training will be provided to fulfil the volunteer role, and reasonable out-of-pocket expenses will be reimbursed.

The RNLI emphasises diversity and inclusivity within its teams, welcoming applications from individuals of all backgrounds.

Equal opportunities are promoted, with the aim of creating an environment where everyone’s contribution is valued and respected.

For those interested in joining Flint’s RNLI Lifeboat Crew, the application process involves applying for the role, followed by communication with the volunteer manager, an informal chat, reference checks if applicable, agreement on a start date, and induction (including training if necessary).

What you need for this role:

Team player

Good communicator

General fitness

Ability to learn new skills

Live or work within close proximity of the station and be between 18 and 55 years of age

What’s in it for you:

Join an inclusive and diverse organisation

Have fun, meet new people, and join a motivated and enthusiastic team who are making a difference

Learn skills and gain experience to enhance your CV

Gain the satisfaction of giving back

Training to fulfil your volunteer role will be provided, and reasonable out-of-pocket expenses reimbursed.

Click here to find out more.

