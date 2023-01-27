Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 27th Jan 2023

Costa Coffee recalls Valentine’s mug due to risk of choking

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In a precautionary measure, Costa Coffee has issued a recall for their Valentine’s mug due to a potential safety issue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The pink and clear glass mug with a solid glass heart shape attached to the base of the mug is sold in Costa coffee shops across the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the Office for Product Safety and Standards, the product presents a choking risk as the small glass heart within the glass cup could detach and become a small part, which young infants may place into their mouths and choke. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Costa has said that only a small number of cups have been affected, but people are advised to stop using the product and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information can be found here:  https://www.costa.co.uk/ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • ‘This really boosted my confidence and self-esteem’ – first patient using cosmetic camouflage make-up praises new service
  • Shotton, Buckley, and Holywell residents invited to shape their town centres’ future as consultation opens
  • Flintshire Council gives update for those eligible for free school meals on day of teachers strike


    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    ‘This really boosted my confidence and self-esteem’ – first patient using cosmetic camouflage make-up praises new service

    News

    Shotton, Buckley, and Holywell residents invited to shape their town centres’ future as consultation opens

    News

    Flintshire Council gives update for those eligible for free school meals on day of teachers strike

    News

    Park In The Past: Flintshire community project counting cost of latest vandalism incident

    News

    Widespread cancellations on Avanti West Coast services on Saturday due to staff shortages

    News

    Menai Suspension Bridge set to reopen on schedule next week

    Anglesey

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn