Costa Coffee recalls Valentine’s mug due to risk of choking
In a precautionary measure, Costa Coffee has issued a recall for their Valentine’s mug due to a potential safety issue.
The pink and clear glass mug with a solid glass heart shape attached to the base of the mug is sold in Costa coffee shops across the UK.
According to the Office for Product Safety and Standards, the product presents a choking risk as the small glass heart within the glass cup could detach and become a small part, which young infants may place into their mouths and choke.
Costa has said that only a small number of cups have been affected, but people are advised to stop using the product and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.
For more information can be found here: https://www.costa.co.uk/
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News