Cost of Living: UK inflation soars to more than 10% – a new 40 year high

Listen to this article

UK inflation has soared to more than 10 per cent, a new 40-year high, with notable price rises in food items including dairy, meat and vegetables.

Today’s inflation figures show CPI inflation now in double digits at 10.1% in July, the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The bank of England has said inflation will peak later this year at 13.3 per cent pushing the UK into a recession.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Food prices rose notably, particularly bakery products, dairy, meat and vegetables, which was also reflected in higher takeaway prices.”

“Price rises in other staple items, such as pet food, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants also pushed up inflation in July. Driven by higher demand, the price for package holidays rose, after falling at the same time last year, while air fares also increased.”

“The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food respectively.” It is feared inflation could rise even further to 13.3 per cent in October, with the UK expected to plunge into a recession.”

The Trades Union Congress has called on the UK government to reduce future inflationary pressures and to cancel the ‘catastrophic’ energy bill increase.

The price of gas and electricity is soaring in Britain and many millions of people are likely to be pushed into fuel poverty.

Generally, the price cap has held the average annual household bill at less than £1,200.

But the cap – and therefore household bills – is now rising rapidly and, if there is no change, is expected to be more than £4,000 by early 2023.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“Families are facing a cost of living emergency. Ministers must cancel the catastrophic rise to energy bills this autumn. And to reduce future inflationary pressures and make energy more affordable, they should bring energy retail into public ownership.

“To help people with the cost of living this winter, government should bring forward increases to universal credit and the national minimum wage.

“And companies that were supported by taxpayer through the pandemic must step up to help too. They should show profit restraint to help keep prices down and to prioritise pay rises for staff.”

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said getting inflation under control is his “top priority.”

“I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing.”

“Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can through a £37 billion support package, with further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months.”

Read Next