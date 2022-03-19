Consultation to launch on Shotton Paper Mill redevelopment which will see nearly 700 new jobs created

A consultation is set to launch on plans to ‘repurpose’ Shotton Paper Mill which will see nearly 700 new jobs created.

The £600m redevelopment of the Deeside Industrial Estate site will create one of the most advanced technology paper mills in the world.

Finnish firm UPM sold the Shotton paper mill site to Turkish industrial conglomerate Eren Holdings in May.

Eren will use some equipment from the current facilities and incorporate state-of-the-art technology to create one of the biggest paper mills in the UK.

The former newsprint site will pivot to manufacturing containerboard and tissue with a combined capacity of nearly one million tonnes per year.

Recycling

As well as manufacturing, Shotton Mill plays a key role in the UK’s recycling infrastructure network.

Recycled paper and other recyclable materials, including glass and plastics that are collected by local councils from households all around the UK are brought to the site for reprocessing.

Following the closure of the newsprint production at the site, the proposed new containerboard and tissue facility will “not only ensure this important outlet for recycled materials is retained but capacity will be increased.” Erin has said.

The site will have the capacity to recycle all of the wastepaper generated in Wales.

Once operational, the facility will create an additional 660 new jobs for local people.

Erin has said all 190 employees currently working for Shotton Mill Limited have been retained as part of the transition to the new business and “all have a role to play in the future.”

Investment in the local area will be around £600 million, “where possible, construction services will be procured locally and will provide work for local businesses. In the longer term, the Mill will require a wide range of both specialist and general services from the local supply chain.”

Planning applications

The proposals will be split into three separate planning applications, with two applications relating to paper manufacturing and the construction of the new paper mills being submitted to Flintshire County Council.

The applications include the redevelopment and extension of the main site and piling works.

A third application for the Combined Heat and Power facility, with up to 60 MWe capacity is considered a Development of National Significance (DNS) and will have to be submitted to the Welsh Government.

Ahead of submitting the planning applications, Eren will be launching two separate public consultations, one on the applications being determined by Flintshire County Council and one on the DNS application being determined by the Welsh Government.

Eren says it is “committed to delivering an inclusive, accessible and engaging consultation process.”

It will be running two pre-application consultations one being for the Flintshire County Council application from Monday 21st March to Tuesday 19th April.

The second consultation will be on the Welsh Government application and will run from Monday 21st March to Tuesday 3rd May.

Virtual exhibition

A virtual exhibition of the proposals will take place on a dedicated consultation website, www.shottonmillconsultation.co.uk, during the consultation period.

The website will provide people with “an interactive way of learning more about the proposals.” Erin said.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are excited to announce our plans to repurpose Shotton Mill in Deeside, Flintshire.

“We are passionate about recycling paper and want to expand the current facilities to create one of the UK’s largest and most advanced technology paper mills.”

“Our plans will not only create hundreds of new jobs, but we will invest around £600 million in the local area of Flintshire.”

“We want to be a part of your community and we look forward to hearing your views on our plans.”

“To ensure an inclusive approach to consultation, all materials, including the detailed planning documents, will be available on our website.”

“Furthermore, local residents can get in touch via email at ShottonMillConsultation@havingyoursay.co.uk or by calling our Community Information Line via 0333 358 0502Monday to Friday – 9am to 5:30pm.”

“Following the consultation, all feedback will be analysed before planning applications are submitted to Flintshire County Council and the Welsh Government,” Eren said.

Family run business

Eren controls businesses across several sectors, including energy, paper, cement, retail, ports, packaging, textile, and tourism.

Its chairman and CEO is Ahmet Eren and the group employs around 8,500 employees.

Eren was established by four brothers from Bitlis in eastern Turkey in 1969 when Er-os Çamaşırları underwear manufacturer and trademark was established.

The group made its first investment in paper sector in 1978 when it bought a site near the city of Tekirdağ in eastern Turkey.

In 1998, Eren entered the energy sector and now owns three power stations and a biomass plant in Turkey.

The company also owns the largest cement factory in Turkey and two shipping ports.