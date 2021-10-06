Consultation opens on plans to improve road safety and congestion around two Flintshire schools

A consultation has been launched on proposals aimed at addressing road safety concerns and congestion around two Flintshire schools.

Flintshire County Council said it has obtained funding from the Welsh Government for the scheme around Ysgol Estyn and Castell Alun High School, which will benefit children attending both schools and local residents.

The council said there has been “many concerns” about the speed of traffic and hazardous parking “in the vicinity of both schools” over recent years.

A council spokesperson said: “Walking and cycling is a great way to increase your level of physical activity and we also want to provide a safer and more attractive environment for people to do this.”

“Following a successful bid to the Welsh Government for funding to help address road safety concerns and congestion around the areas of Ysgol Estyn and Castell Alun High School, Flintshire County Council is inviting residents to have their say on the proposed improvements.”

The proposals include:

Introduction of a 3m shared use pathway along the length of the A550 from Penyffordd roundabout connecting to the existing footway provision at Mountain View housing estate.

Toucan Crossing over the A550 Wrexham Road.

Design improvements to a number of junctions in the area which will improve safety and visibility of vulnerable users.

Improvements around Castell Alun High school and Ysgol Estyn including: a 20mph speed limit, cycle friendly traffic calming measures, parking restrictions along Stryt Isa and Fagl Lane, improved footpaths around the school.

Introduction of an ‘Access Only’ restriction to prevent motorists using it as a ‘rat run’.

A right turn lane facility on Kinnerton Lane.

“In the current situation, we are unable to hold face-to-face consultation events.” Flintshire Council said.

“However, we do want to hear what you think about the proposals, so we are asking you to view the proposals online at www.flintshire.gov.uk/ SafeRoutesHope and provide your comments.”

“If you don’t have access to a computer, please 01352 701234 to request further information. The consultation opens on 4 October and runs until midnight on 1 November 2021.”