Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 23rd Aug 2022

Updated: Tue 23rd Aug

Consultation on plans to improve traffic flow and cycling ‘infrastructure’ on Shotton High Street extended. 

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A consultation on plans to improve traffic flow and cycling ‘infrastructure’ on Shotton High Street has been extended.

Flintshire County Council has been seeking views from the public on plans to implement Active Travel (walking and cycling) infrastructure, enhancements to the natural environment and measures to improve traffic flow on the B5129 Shotton High Street from Brook Road to Shotton Lane.

Flintshire Council has said it, “is anticipated that the proposed improvements will greatly improve the quality of life for residents” as well as offering alternative green travel options for local journeys with obvious benefits for public health and the environment.

Should the scheme be given the go-ahead, the local authority has warned there “would be an unavoidable period of disruption” lasting for around 11 months and involving the use of temporary traffic lights 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

A consultation on the plans which began in July has now been extended to Sunday 11 September 2022.

A public information event will also be held on Tuesday, 6 September 2022 between 4 pm – 8pm at Rivertown Church, Chester Road West, Shotton, Deeside, Flintshire CH5 1BX.

The council said: “Shotton High Street is an important travel corridor providing key strategic links to areas of employment, education and services.  However, for those who live, work or regularly travel through Shotton, accessing local amenities either by car, cycle or on foot has historically been impeded by traffic congestion and instances of conflict between pedestrians and cyclists on the footways. ”

Drawings show tree pits and a rain garden in Charmleys Lane Car Park (opposite Central Hotel)

“In order to address the historic issues along the corridor, proposals have been developed for the introduction of hybrid cycle lanes, improvements to green infrastructure which include, tree pits, rain gardens and green bus stops as well as measures aimed at improving traffic flow such as the designated right turn lanes and changes to existing No Entry/One Way traffic restrictions.”

 

 

 

Read Next

  • Deeside firm aims to ease pressure on hospitality industry by using service robots
  • Two “greasy looking characters” arrested last night in connection with cooking oil thefts across North Wales
  • Police appeal after woman in 60s sustaining serious injuries in Chester attack
  • Scott Davies – from Shotton Steel apprentice to CEO at one of Wales’ largest engineering corporations

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Deeside firm aims to ease pressure on hospitality industry by using service robots

    News

    Two “greasy looking characters” arrested last night in connection with cooking oil thefts across North Wales

    News

    Police appeal after woman in 60s sustaining serious injuries in Chester attack

    News

    Scott Davies – from Shotton Steel apprentice to CEO at one of Wales’ largest engineering corporations

    News

    Doctors in Wales struggle to justify remaining in the NHS, BMA pay survey finds

    News

    Retired Flintshire teacher celebrates 20 years volunteering for Childline Wales

    News

    A 22 year man has died following a road traffic collision in Flintshire on Friday

    News

    Temporary sports hall plans for Flintshire high school

    News

    Analysts release final ‘truly concerning’ predictions for October’s Price Cap rise

    News




    Read 392,503 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn