Consultation on plans to improve traffic flow and cycling ‘infrastructure’ on Shotton High Street extended.

Listen to this article

A consultation on plans to improve traffic flow and cycling ‘infrastructure’ on Shotton High Street has been extended.

Flintshire County Council has been seeking views from the public on plans to implement Active Travel (walking and cycling) infrastructure, enhancements to the natural environment and measures to improve traffic flow on the B5129 Shotton High Street from Brook Road to Shotton Lane.

Flintshire Council has said it, “is anticipated that the proposed improvements will greatly improve the quality of life for residents” as well as offering alternative green travel options for local journeys with obvious benefits for public health and the environment.

Should the scheme be given the go-ahead, the local authority has warned there “would be an unavoidable period of disruption” lasting for around 11 months and involving the use of temporary traffic lights 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

A consultation on the plans which began in July has now been extended to Sunday 11 September 2022.

A public information event will also be held on Tuesday, 6 September 2022 between 4 pm – 8pm at Rivertown Church, Chester Road West, Shotton, Deeside, Flintshire CH5 1BX.

The council said: “Shotton High Street is an important travel corridor providing key strategic links to areas of employment, education and services. However, for those who live, work or regularly travel through Shotton, accessing local amenities either by car, cycle or on foot has historically been impeded by traffic congestion and instances of conflict between pedestrians and cyclists on the footways. ”

“In order to address the historic issues along the corridor, proposals have been developed for the introduction of hybrid cycle lanes, improvements to green infrastructure which include, tree pits, rain gardens and green bus stops as well as measures aimed at improving traffic flow such as the designated right turn lanes and changes to existing No Entry/One Way traffic restrictions.”

Further information is available until 11 September 2022 or visit www.flintshire.gov.uk/shotton.

Read Next