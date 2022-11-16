Connah’s Quay: Two ‘young males’ suspected of breaking into cars arrested following ‘foot chase’

Police have arrested two ‘young males’ suspected of breaking into cars in Connah’s Quay.

The two were spotted looking into cars on Normanby Drive during the early hours of Wednesday morning, police have said.

The suspects ran off but were caught a short time after and have been taken into custody.

Officers are now appealing for any CCTV footage from the area.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Two young males were arrested in the early hours this morning on suspicion of Theft from a Motor Vehicle.”

“Following reports of two individuals trying to open car doors and searching through the vehicles on Normanby Drive, Connah’s Quay, officers attended the area.”

“Officers witnessed the suspects looking into cars with torches, and a short foot chase, both males were arrested and taken to custody.”

“If you believe you vehicle may have been involved in this incident or if you have any CCTV of the males, please call 101 using the reference B173360.”

