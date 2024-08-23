Connah’s Quay Town FC honoured for mental health work with FAW award

Connah’s Quay Town Football Club has been recognised with the prestigious FAW Together Stronger Award for its exceptional efforts in promoting mental health and well-being within the community.

The award, which honours grassroots football clubs making significant contributions off the pitch, was presented to the club following its nomination by Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member Jack Sargeant.

Jack Sargeant, who has been a long-time supporter of the club’s initiatives, praised Connah’s Quay Town for its unwavering commitment to mental health.

“This is fantastic recognition for all the hard work happening at Connah’s Quay Town. They are a community club that is doing so much to help our community,” he said.

“I am so proud of them all and grateful to the FAW for recognising the importance of mental health campaigning.

This work is about saving lives and improving lives. Creating spaces where people can talk openly about their mental health is absolutely vital.”

Connah’s Quay Town has been proactive in organising events aimed at fostering an open dialogue about mental health.

Their “Talk and Walk” sessions provide a relaxed environment for individuals to discuss mental health issues, breaking down the barriers of stigma that have long surrounded the topic.

Rob Ross, Chairman of Connah’s Quay Town, expressed his gratitude to Jack Sargeant for the nomination and highlighted the vital role of volunteers in the club’s success.

“Recognition should be given to the volunteers who work behind the scenes to ensure we have a programme of events to highlight mental health and well-being without it being a taboo subject, which, unfortunately, it was for so long,” Ross said.

The club has also appointed Well-being Champions, volunteers trained to direct individuals to appropriate support services.

Their efforts have not only helped the local community but have also inspired other football clubs to join in, broadening the impact of their initiatives.

Following their success in the FAW Together Stronger Award, Connah’s Quay Town has now been nominated for the FAW National Awards.

The club plans to engage with representatives from McDonald’s, the award sponsors, who have shown interest in further supporting their mental health campaign.