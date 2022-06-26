Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 26th Jun 2022

Connah’s Quay Nomads left counting cost after vandals smash door of community hub

Connah’s Quay Nomads has been left counting the cost of mindless vandalism after the club’s community hub was targeted over the weekend.

Club officials arrived on Sunday morning to find rocks had been thrown at a door of the community hub breaking the glass panels.

The community hub serves as a clubhouse and cafe for the Quay 3G pitch at Connah’s Quay High School.

The club is asking anyone who may have information about the vandalism to contact them.

In a statement on social media, a Nomads spokesperson said: “Terrible to turn up to our community hub at The Quay 3G today to find that someone has chosen to throw rocks through our side door in a building that regularly provides for hundreds of local children each week.”

“If anyone has any information on the incident please DM us”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
