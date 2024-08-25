Connah’s Quay Nomads appoint Billy Paynter as new head coach

Connah’s Quay Nomads have confirmed the appointment of Billy Paynter as their new head coach, signing the 40-year-old to a two-year contract.

The announcement comes after a recruitment process in which Paynter stood out among 25 applicants from Wales, England, and Europe.

A UEFA A-licensed coach, Paynter brings extensive experience from his playing and coaching careers.

The Liverpool-born former striker made over 500 senior appearances, scoring 131 goals in the English Football League.

His playing career included notable spells at Port Vale, Leeds United, and Swindon Town, among others. At Doncaster Rovers, he was instrumental in securing promotion to the Championship during the 2012/13 season.

After retiring, Paynter moved into coaching, beginning at Everton’s academy before returning to Port Vale as the academy’s professional development phase lead coach in 2020.

He also briefly managed the first team during the Covid pandemic, later serving as assistant manager under Darrell Clarke and helping Port Vale achieve promotion via the play-offs before leaving in 2022.

Paynter’s most recent position was as manager of Runcorn Linnets in the Northern Premier League Division One West, where he led the club to an impressive second-place finish in his only full season.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Paynter said, “It’s been a crazy 48-72 hours, but I’m delighted to be here at such a massive club.”

“I’m looking forward to my first game against Flint.”

“I like to challenge myself as a coach and manager, and this role provides that with the club’s stature and community spirit.”

“It’s an opportunity to progress and compete in European football. I’m eager to implement my style with this talented group and ensure a smooth transition.”

The Nomads are currently in a period of transition, having lost several key players, including Harry Franklin, Jordan Davies, Josh Williams, Mike Wilde, and Andy Firth.

However, Chairman Gary Dewhurst remains optimistic about the future under Paynter’s leadership.

“Billy really impressed us with his hunger and positive attitude, along with his knowledge of players he believes can strengthen an already strong squad,” Dewhurst said. “We are confident we can add a few quality players before the transfer window closes.”

Dewhurst also hinted at further coaching appointments, stating that the club would advertise for assistant coaches, including potential player-coaches seeking to transition.

He also thanked Jay Catton, Leighton Sumner, and Jordan Parry for their efforts in stabilising the club over the past ten days, alongside Kyle Taylor and Anthony Gomez.

The Nomads’ new era under Paynter starts with a home game against Flint in the Cymru Premier on Monday, 26 August.