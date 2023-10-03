Connah’s Quay and Shotton: Police issue fresh warning over attempted vehicle break-ins

Residents of Connahs Quay and Shotton are urged to exercise vigilance after a series of attempted vehicle break-ins over recent weekends.

The incidents, mainly during the early hours, have raised concerns about opportunistic thieves in the area.

North Wales Police have had more reports of individuals trying car door handles, aiming to exploit unlocked vehicles and steal valuable items.

PC Scott Noble, from the North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team, issued a warning on the North Wales Community Alert website, emphasising the importance of basic preventive measures.

He stated, "These are clearly opportunists trying to take items from cars when owners don't lock them. Please lock your cars and stay alert."

PC Noble added, "Report anything you think we'd find relevant and send any CCTV images so we can identify those committing these offences."

Car owners are reminded to lock their vehicles securely and ensure windows are closed when unattended. The public is also advised against leaving valuables in their vehicles overnight.

In addition to these safety tips, vehicle owners are encouraged to park in areas with CCTV and security lighting when possible. This not only adds security but also deters potential thieves.

Furthermore, residents needing to leave valuables in their vehicles overnight should consider marking items with SmartWater.

SmartWater is advanced technology that allows owners to mark their valuables forensically, tracing them back to the owner if stolen.

For further details regarding SmartWater or additional vehicle and home security advice, residents can reach out to the North Wales Police by emailing Officer Owen Prentice at owen.prentice@northwales.police.uk.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

