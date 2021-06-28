Connah Quay pupils urged not to mix with other year groups outside of school following possible covid cases

Connah Quay High School pupils are being urged not to mix with children from other year groups outside of school following possible covid cases.

The school has said a ‘number’ of Year 7 pupils have reported positive results after taking the lateral flow self tests.

Those who have had a positive result will now need to take a confirmatory PCR test.

Year 8’s have also been sent home today after the school was advised by the contact tracing team in Flintshire that some pupils had been mixing with Year 7’s.

In an update posted on social media, a Connah’s Quay High School spokesperson said:

“A number of Year 7 learners have today reported Positive LFT tests. As a result, all Year 7 learners have been sent home until results of follow up PCR tests have been confirmed.”

“We have been advised by TTP that as learners from both Year 7 and 8 have been mixing outside of school that it will be necessary to also send Year 8 learners’ home with immediate effect.”

“Each learner will be issued with a LFT test that they will be required to undertake. ”

“Test results should be emailed to CQTestResults@connahsquayhs.org.uk today.”

“We will be in touch later today, as it will be highly likely that learners will also be required to stay at home tomorrow.”

“Can we please stress the importance of learners in different year groups not socialising outside of school.”

Two entire year groups at Flint High School are self-isolating following a “number of positive PCR tests.”

The confirmed cases mean that Year’s 8 and 12 will be studying from home this week.

Year group 10 has also been sent home today following a positive lateral flow self test result, they will no await the formal PCR test result.

There are already a number of Year 10’s self isolating.

Flint High School Headteacher Jim Connelly said this morning there have been “lots of year 8 positive cases over weekend.”

“Please ensure isolation protocols are followed, as numbers growing.”

Additional testing capacity is being drafted into Flint today with a walk-in and drive-through testing centre opening at Chapel Street Car Park, Castle Heights.

Flintshire’s Test, Trace and Protect team has said it has “noted a growing number of Coronavirus cases in the Flint area.”