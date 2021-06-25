New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Monday amid spike in cases

A new testing centre will open on Monday in Flint to give residents access to Covid-19 tests closer to home.

The walk-in and drive-through testing centre will open at Chapel Street Car Park, Castle Heights.

People in Flint are being urged to continue the following guidance due to a spike in Covid cases.

Flintshire’s Test, Trace and Protect team has said it’s “noted a growing number of Coronavirus cases in the Flint area.”

“Several positive cases have been confirmed and a number of identified contacts are also self-isolating.” Flintshire council said on Thursday.

Another 39 cases have been reported in Flintshire yesterday and figures from Public Health Wales show there have been a 102 per cent increase in Covid cases amongst the under 25 age group in the last seven days.

The seven-day case rate (per 100,000 population) is now 99.9, the highest in Wales.

A funfair is taking place in Flint over the next few days, Andy Farrow, Chief Officer Planning, Environment and Economy said; “We would also encourage anyone considering visiting the funfair in Flint later today or over the weekend to get a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) before they go.”

“But only if they are not displaying any coronavirus symptoms.”

“LFT kits are available from the Flint Connects office on Church Street and kits will be available at the funfair site for its duration.”

“Funfairs do not require our permission to take place as they are permitted under the current Alert level in Wales.”

“Officers from our Community and Business Protection Team are working with the fun fair organisers and to ensure the event is covid compliant and that people can enjoy the attractions as safely as possible.”

It’s understood the Welsh Ambulance Service will be at the funfair site opposite Flint High School providing LFT services to the general public.

It will be open from midday whilst the fair is on and there is no need to book.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, or who has received a positive LFT result is reminded that everyone in their household will need to self-isolate immediately until the result of their PCR test is given.

As restrictions are relaxed, Flintshire County Council is urging residents to continue to follow guidance and stay safe by:

Social distancing (two-metres)

Washing hands regularly

Wearing a mask when required

Ensuring their home or place of work is well ventilated

Residents are also reminded that an extended household can only be formed between three households.

If you live in the Flint area and either you or a family member are experiencing Coronavirus symptoms you should book a coronavirus test: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/test-trace-protect/testing-broader-covid-19-symptoms