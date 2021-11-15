Deeside.com > News

Company behind some of world’s best skateparks reveals design for new Deeside Leisure Centre park

The company tasked with the design and build of a new Deeside Leisure Centre has revealed how it will look.

Four One Four, are a team of designers and builders famous for creating some of the most spectacular indoor skateparks in the world.

The team are fully committed to the progression of skatepark sports and use the latest innovations in design, planning and construction techniques.

Work began at Deeside Leisure Centre in early October on the new skatepark and will gather pace in the coming weeks.

The original skate park was taken down in April 2020 to make way for a field hospital.

The 1,452 square metre indoor wooden skate park – one of the largest of its type in Europe – made way for the hospital ward, but at the time Aura promised to bring back a redesigned park once the health board handed the building back.

The new skate park design – which is due to open early in the new year – will accommodate all types of wheeled sports including scooters, skateboards, BMX and inline skaters.

 

Daniel Mapp-Jones from Aura Leisure said: “The return of the skate park is an exciting project which I am very glad to be involved with.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming the skate park community back to Deeside Leisure Centre, and can’t wait to see what everyone thinks of the new design.”

“We recently began a recruitment campaign and are hoping for applicants who share our excitement, enthusiasm and passion for wheeled sports and skate park culture.”

“The success and coverage of the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year will no doubt aid in the growth of the sport and Aura Wales is very excited to be a part of it.”

The initial reopening phase of the leisure centre has seen the ground floor reception, foyer, first floor and second floor, together with access to the outdoor 3G pitches completed.

The library and cafe reopened in October and recruitment recently took place for a 456-metre inflatable theme park – the first attraction of its kind for the region – which is set to open.

Updates, sneak peeks, and news about the skate park at Deeside Leisure Centre will be posted via Aura’s website here: Twitter (@aura_wales), Facebook (@walesaura), and Instagram (@aura.wales / @aurawalesfitness).



