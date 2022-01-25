Update: A541 Mold Road near Caergwrle is now clear

Update: The road has now been cleared.

Earlier report: A collision involving three vehicles has partially blocked the A541 in Flintshire.

There are reports of congestion as a result of the collision on Mold Road near Caergwrle near the Hope turn off with around half a mile of stationary traffic on the approach to the incident.

A traffic report for the area: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on A541.”

“Accident happened just before 08:25, affecting traffic between Pontblyddyn and Cefn y bedd.”