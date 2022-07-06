Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Jul 2022

Updated: Wed 6th Jul

College visit gives girls from Holywell’s Ysgol Treffynnon insight to careers in engineering

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A group of year 9 and 10 girls from Ysgol Treffynnon gained an insight into the world of construction during an event held at a local college.

The nine students, who are all studying engineering and product design at the school, attended the Construction and Engineering ‘Have a go day’ for girls, which was held at Coleg Cambria, Wrexham last week.

As well as offering a showcase of some of the amazing career opportunities available to young women within the construction and engineering sector, the girls participated in four 45 minute workshops covering plastering, joinery, bricklaying, and painting and decorating. 

The students also took part in a question and answer session with college staff, and heard about women’s experiences in the construction industry. 

Matthew Hobbs, teacher of Design & Technology and Engineering at Ysgol Treffynnon, organised for the students to attend the event.

He said: “The trip was a fantastic opportunity for the girls to get practical, hands-on experience in a range of sectors. The college staff were fantastic in answering their questions and really opened their eyes to the benefits of learning a trade and beginning a career in construction.”

Abbie Frost, year 9, said: “Today has been eye opening and has given me lots to think about, including changing my perspective of my original career path.”

Ayanda Parkies, year 10, added: “We found out that only 1 in 20 construction workers are women. Today’s session showed why we need to change that, and the range of opportunities that are available to get started in the sector.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Citizens Advice Cymru calls for more action to help people falling behind on council tax payments

News

NSPCC warns of a ‘tsunami’ of online child abuse as grooming crimes rise by more than 80% in four years

News

Restrictions on sale of single use plastics and council tax reform feature in Welsh Government’s legislative programme

News

Welsh Government needs to “raise the bar” on tourism, hospitality, and retail, sayd Senedd Committee

News

RAC: Cost of filling up rises £9 in June as petrol jumps by monthly record of nearly 17p a litre

News

North Wales driver arrested on birthday after trying to play ‘musical chairs’ following police stop

News

Hopes ‘groundswell’ of support for redevelopment of Wrexham AFC’s Kop will help release funds

News

“Hit and run” on Shotton Lane leaves man with serious injures

News

Deeside based civil engineer gearing up for a major expansion into housebuilding

News





Read 372,065 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn