College visit gives girls from Holywell’s Ysgol Treffynnon insight to careers in engineering

A group of year 9 and 10 girls from Ysgol Treffynnon gained an insight into the world of construction during an event held at a local college.

The nine students, who are all studying engineering and product design at the school, attended the Construction and Engineering ‘Have a go day’ for girls, which was held at Coleg Cambria, Wrexham last week.

As well as offering a showcase of some of the amazing career opportunities available to young women within the construction and engineering sector, the girls participated in four 45 minute workshops covering plastering, joinery, bricklaying, and painting and decorating.

The students also took part in a question and answer session with college staff, and heard about women’s experiences in the construction industry.

Matthew Hobbs, teacher of Design & Technology and Engineering at Ysgol Treffynnon, organised for the students to attend the event.

He said: “The trip was a fantastic opportunity for the girls to get practical, hands-on experience in a range of sectors. The college staff were fantastic in answering their questions and really opened their eyes to the benefits of learning a trade and beginning a career in construction.”

Abbie Frost, year 9, said: “Today has been eye opening and has given me lots to think about, including changing my perspective of my original career path.”

Ayanda Parkies, year 10, added: “We found out that only 1 in 20 construction workers are women. Today’s session showed why we need to change that, and the range of opportunities that are available to get started in the sector.”